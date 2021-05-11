Hurricane Preparedness Week: Assemble Disaster Supplies

This week we observe Hurricane Preparedness topics to adequatley get ready for June 1 through November 30th after a wildy active 2020 season on record books.

Early last year, NOAA’s forecast for August-November being “extremely active” months came to fruition, given every name on the 2020 Atlantic Names List was used before October, causing the Greek alphabet to kick in! The last time that happened was the 2005 hurricane season, which spurred Katrina.

Now, instead of using the greek alphabet when every Atlantic Names List is fully used, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will, instead, provide a supplemental list of names.

2020’s hurricane season produced thirty tropical depressions, twenty-nine of which became tropical storms. In addition, there were thirteen hurricanes, seven of which became major hurricanes.

Be sure you arrange a plan for evacuating in case yet another Major Hurricane (Category 3+) threatens our Louisiana coastline and WGNO viewing area this year and gather your supplies early.

It is always a good idea to stock up on necessary supplies early before the rush of an immediate threat shapes up, as well. Like many remember from Zeta, we were dealing with power outages for 3+ days, so buy adequate food and water that can be prepared without electricity.

For that same reason, have plenty of cash available incase local stores’ systems go down for prolonged periods of time after a storm has passed through. Of course, it’s always a good idea to fill up your own gas tank incase of last minute evacuation needs. You may also want to have spare gasoline incase you need to power up generators or boat through substantial floodwater.

It’s always a great idea, too, to have weather radios when television stations may be knocked off of air mid-eyewall landfall. Certainly, battery powered electronics and chargers are also helpful to navigate without power.

Often times, storms form and paths evolve with little to no notice, as we know all too well here across southeast Louisiana, so prepare with June 1st fast approaching.