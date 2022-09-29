BATON ROUGE, La (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is sending its Incident Management Team to help with the recovery from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

A team of ten people from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the St. Georges Fire Department left Thursday (Sept. 29) and expected to be assigned to Ft. Meyers Beach, one of the hardest hit areas.

The Incident Management Team is trained to provide a variety of assistance. Members can help manage many of the local services in a community that is compromised following a major natural disaster.

“Their primary responsibility and focus will be the administrative role of facilitating government services,” State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis who was appointed to the job in may, replacing longtime Fire Marshal Butch Browning who retired after serving 14 years on the job.

“Not necessarily involved in rescue. Could be involved in anything from the city government services, water services, transportation services,” Wallis said of his team’s mission.

As the team was leaving, Wallis also offered a message for the people of Florida whose lives have been affected by the hurricane.

“We are here for you. We are standing ready for you, the State of Louisiana, the citizens of Louisiana, are prepared to offer whatever it is, whatever your needs could be or will be, and God bless you all.”

Below is some footage provided by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office that shows the team’s departure on Thursday.

Image of State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis provided by La State Fire Marshal’s Office

Footage of Incident Management Team provided by La State Fire Marshal’s Office

Footage of Incident Management Team provided by La State Fire Marshal’s Office

Footage of Incident Management Team provided by La State Fire Marshal’s Office

Footage of Incident Management Team provided by La State Fire Marshal’s Office