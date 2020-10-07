Hurricane Delta moving into the Gulf. Hurricane, Storm Surge Watches issued for Louisiana. Here’s the latest.

JUST IN — Hurricane Delta emerging over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Max winds at 105, Category 2 hurricane. The latest forecast track has shifted west. Landfall now projected in Vermilion Parish near Abbeville/Gueydan as a Category 3 hurricane mid day Friday-Friday afternoon.

CAN THE TRACK SHIFT? Yes! We’re feeling better in terms of lower impacts for the New Orleans Metro. However, we’re still 2 days out from a potential landfall. Stay vigilant. Average error of track is 80 miles 2 days in advance of projected landfall. However, confidence continues to grow in life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds for Acadiana & south Louisiana’s coast beginning Friday.

Don’t let the system fool you, even for us here in southeast Louisiana. Current projections bring greatest hurricane impacts to Acadiana/south-central Louisiana. However, tropical storm force gusts would still be likely on the projected path all the way to Metro New Orleans. Sporadic power outages.

Remember, simply because the system’s center may not impact you…doesn’t mean you won’t see impacts well east of where the center comes onshore. Significant coastal flooding from Pecan Island/Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River/Lake Borgne & tornado risk will extend well east of the center.

Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay.

7-11feet of storm surge expected from Pecan Island to Port Fourchon. This includes Vermilion Bay. This amount of inundation is life-threatening. If you’re in a low-lying location and an evacuation order is called, LEAVE! 4-6 ft from Grand Isle to Lake Borgne. 3-5 ft in Lake Pontchartrain/Maurepas.

Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Texas coast from west of High Island to San Luis Pass. Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued along the northern Gulf coast from east of Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including the city of New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

Stay tuned.