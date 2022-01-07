Humidity to climb on Saturday as cold front moves out

Expect temperatures to be cool tonight before a warming trend through the weekend. Most of the northern half will drop into the low 40s. If clouds hold off we could see a couple of spots farther up I-59 that drop into the upper 30s briefly by early Saturday. More clouds should keep the south shore areas only in the upper 40s to low 50s. 

After that, we start to warm up heading into the weekend. Look for low 70s on Saturday and then upper 70s on Sunday. Moisture also starts to move back in tomorrow with what looks like a surge coming up just west of the area. Expect the highest rain coverage along and west of I-55 however those showers will also try to spread around the rest of the area at times.

Sunday we have a cold front moving in late in the day. So once again rain chances will be with us with the better chances Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Friday

51° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 51° 49°

Saturday

70° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 45% 70° 67°

Sunday

79° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 79° 55°

Monday

58° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 58° 44°

Tuesday

57° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 57° 48°

Wednesday

64° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 64° 53°

Thursday

65° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 65° 56°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
52°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
52°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

54°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
55°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
56°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

12 PM
Showers
37%
69°

69°

1 PM
Showers
46%
69°

69°

2 PM
Showers
36%
69°

69°

3 PM
Showers
38%
69°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
68°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
68°

