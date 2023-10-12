NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Clouds will continue across much of the area Thursday evening with temperatures hovering in the low 70s. Expect a warmer trend starting Friday ahead of our next cold front. Friday will see daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It looks like Saturday will also be in the low 80s even though the front pushes through midday. Look for breezy conditions with low humidity Saturday afternoon.

Another big time fall air mass moves in by the end of the weekend and for early next week. Temperatures will only be in the mid 70s Sunday and low 70s Monday with overnight lows back in the 40s and 50s across the area.

