Dewpoints will remain very low for the next few days, which means beautiful fall weather and low humidity.

We stay dry through Tuesday at least before rain chances come back. After that, moisture increases and it looks like our first rain chance in a while will return by Wednesday.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s Sunday and Monday with lots of sun. Look for cool mornings with 50s Sunday across much of the area.

In the Caribbean, Hurricane Julia will continue west towards Central America. There are no other area of concern in the tropics at this time.