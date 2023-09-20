NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dewpoints are increasing Wednesday afternoon back to around 70 in some spots which makes the 50s over the past couple of days a distant memory. This means it will feel more humid over the next couple of days.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to top out in the 89-92 range over the next few days.

High pressure building across the area will provide generally calm conditions for the next week with little to no rain in the forecast. There could be a few showers along the coast and offshore early Thursday but that would be about it. Widespread drought conditions may get even worse with the lack of rainfall. A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Nigel in the Central Atlantic, which is forecast to remain over open water. The NHC is also watching a tropical wave near Africa that has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next week as it moves west across the Atlantic.

