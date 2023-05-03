After several days of dry weather, humidity is set to return over the next few days as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s again on Thursday and Friday, but the higher humidity will make it feel a little warmer. Expect heat index values or “feels like temperatures” to reach the upper 80s to low 90s over the weekend.

There will be a chance for some heat-busting showers each afternoon beginning Saturday. Rain chances overall are not too impressive at just 20 to 30 percent, but those that see the isolated activity will be treated to some cooler air temporarily.

Heat and humidity will continue to increase through the beginning of next week as well.