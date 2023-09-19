NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drier air has moved into the Gulf Coast region following the passage of a cold front over the weekend, but the lower humidity will only last for about one more day.

Humidity will increase slightly Wednesday, and continue rising Thursday and Friday, but not to extreme levels.

Cool mornings can be expected for the next couple of days as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s north, with upper 60s to lower 70s farther south.

High temperatures Wednesday are still forecast to be slightly above average for mid-September, topping out in the low 90s. Temperatures should fall into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

Generally calm conditions are expected for the next week with little to no rain in the forecast. An isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, and there could be a few coastal showers early Thursday, but that would be about it. Widespread drought conditions may get even worse with the lack of rainfall. A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Nigel in the Central Atlantic, which is forecast to remain over open water. The NHC is also watching a tropical wave near Africa that has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next week as it moves west across the Atlantic.

Near the Carolinas, an area of low pressure has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm this week. Model models show this system remaining fairly weak as it hugs the coastline and moves north into the mid-Atlantic region. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and rough seas are likely along the East Coast this weekend.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts