NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Expect more warm and dry conditions over the next few days. Unfortunately no good rain chance on the way anytime soon. Look for a breeze out of the east through the first half of the weekend.

Daytime highs will be around 90-92 through the weekend. However some areas farther inland could see mid 90s this weekend so plan on the heat if you are out and about with any festivals. Expect overnight lows 69-75 for much of the area.

It looks like another front moves through with lower humidity by Sunday and early next week, but no major fall front with cooler weather anytime soon. We may see a stronger front towards the end of next week but that is still a bit in question.

