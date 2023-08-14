Very hot weather will continue to be the theme locally through the weekend as high pressure creates a heat dome across the Gulf Coast.

High temperatures topped out around 99-101 Sunday, and we broke another standing record at MSY. Some locations may even hit 100° again over the next 24 hours.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach as high as 112° to 117° again today and tomorrow.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for all of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when heat index values are forecast to be at 113° or higher.

More heat alerts can be expected throughout the start of this week. Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat as needed.

Daily rain chances will remain low at just 20 percent, mainly in the afternoon hours during the peak of daytime heating. They’ll jump up tomorrow night. We finally see slightly less humidity by mid-week, so it will feel a bit better.

In the tropics, development is not expected for the next 5-7 days.