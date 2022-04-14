Temperatures are nice this afternoon with mid to upper 70s and that trend will continue over the next few hours. Eventually we will see temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to mid 60s by Friday morning. Humidity comes back quickly on Friday as highs warm to around 80.

Look for low to mid 80s through your Easter weekend with muggy conditions. Rain chances are not that great at any point over the weekend for most of the area. Just a passing shower looks possible on Friday and Saturday.

A better chance of rain comes in Sunday as a weak front tries to move in. The best chance will be on the north shore and southern Mississippi.