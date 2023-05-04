NEW OLREANS (WGNO) — Expect humidity to increase through the evening Thursday into Friday morning. It will feel much more humid through the weekend and early next week. Dewpoints will climb back in the low 70s.

Afternoon highs will mainly be in the mid 80s through the weekend with the exception of those who get more rain and earlier in the day.

Right now it looks like we have a chance for scattered showers and storms on Friday afternoon. The best chance will be along and north of I-12. Some gusty winds will be possible with this.

The higher rain chance across the entire area will be Saturday as a cluster of storms moves in. This could cause locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Most of the rain will shift back to the north on Sunday as warm and muggy weather continues.

