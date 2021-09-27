Humidity and rain chances on the rise this week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How nice is this weather across southeast Louisiana, though warmer than Sunday? After a cold front swept through last Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures since, but they’re back on the rise.

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s or low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we start to reintroduce widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days!

Keep up with additional information on WGNO.com and during our 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM newscasts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Rain chances and heat back Tuesday!

Humidity and rain chances on the rise this week!

Rain chances on the way back

Late summer returns this week

Warmer forecast for the week ahead!

Warmer temperatures on the way Monday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 74°
Fair
Fair 0% 80° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 83° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 82° 73°

Thursday

83° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 83° 72°

Friday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 84° 72°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 84° 71°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

75°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

6 AM
Few Showers
33%
75°

76°

7 AM
Showers
41%
76°

77°

8 AM
Showers
48%
77°

79°

9 AM
Showers
42%
79°

82°

10 AM
Showers
35%
82°

82°

11 AM
Showers
35%
82°

83°

12 PM
Showers
40%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

81°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News