Good Morning and a Happy Tuesday! Yesterday, we finally saw more typical summer showers and storms around the area, and that will continue through much of the week. Today our overall chance drops a little back down to 40%.

Moisture will be filtering in around a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf by Wednesday and Thursday bringing those rain chances back up to 50-60%. Locally heavy downpours will be possible each day due to the slow movement of any rain that pops up. Isolated areas of street flooding will be possible.

Temperatures will continue to be a little above normal although not as hot as lately thanks to more rain and cloud cover. Look for daytime highs of 88-91 through the week with cooler weather as rain develops. Overnight lows will stay mild in the low to mid 70s. Right now, no tropical concerns exist!