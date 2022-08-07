Heading into Monday, temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 80s, but high humidity will make it feel more like the mid 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up across the area each afternoon through the week. This weather pattern is very typical of early August, where we see localized downpours around the peak of daytime heating, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Temperatures may be briefly cooler where there is rain, but otherwise expect warm temperatures and high humidity to stick around. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s prior to any rain, before cooling into the lower 80s during the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of Africa. The NHC gives the system a 40 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Models show the wave gradually organizing and strengthening over the next few days as it moves generally westward. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Danielle.

Beyond a few days out, it is still too early to tell where this system will go or how it will evolve. This tropical wave is still more than 4,000 miles away from the United States, so there is plenty of time to watch how it develops.