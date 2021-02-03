How often do we see 70+ degree highs early in the year?

Another gorgeous day today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana as conditions are warmer than we were these past few afternoons!

New Orleans’ forecast for Thursday looks stunning. Warmth remains the theme for 24 hours!

Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to upper 30s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect lower 40s! Highs reach 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Another front arrives Friday, meaning rain chances go up at that point.

Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as very few strong thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely incase details change regarding timing, intensity, etcetera!