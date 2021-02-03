How often do we see 70+ degree highs early in the year?

Our forecast for Southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper includes yet another warm afternoon on tap by Thursday.
Though 2021 has presented a significant amount of below average highs, we have also seen many above normal trends.
Over these past five years, 2017 granted the warmest January with 19 out of 31 days warmer than 70 degrees.
In 2018 and 2019, there were only 6 and 9 days, respectively, in the 70s between cold spells.
Last year, however, 12 afternoons warmed beyond the 70 degree mark.
This year, we were just one day shy of meeting that same mark with 11 70+ degree afternoons.
Often times, across New Orleans, we experience Spring-like conditions during Winter months, though our average high forecast is around 63.
Enjoy these warmer conditions while they last because another front will be on its way by Friday, increasing rain chances through your weekend!
