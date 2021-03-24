How much rain fell during Tuesday’s flood event?

Tuesday, rain in the WGNO viewing area fell consistently as a frontal boundary moved our way then stalled out.

Often, this is an exact scenario that leads to widespread flooding here locally.

Our forecast for totals certainly verified since we were expecting 4-8 inches across New Orleans proper with locally higher amounts possible.

South, so many locations saw more precipitation on roadways, even nearing one foot throughout Houma.

  • Orleans Parish
    • 6″-7″
  • Jefferson Parish
    • 10″+
  • Lafourche Parish
    • 10+
  • Plaquemines Parish
    • 8″-10″
  • St. Tammany Parish
    • 5-6″
  • Tangipahoa Parish
    • ~4″
  • Terrebone Parish
    • 8″-10″

Yesterday’s event went down in history as the second wettest day ever recorded during March at New Olreans International Airport.

Still, a Flash Flood Watch is issued from right now until midnight Friday across our region because of additional severe weather forecasted for Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 68° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 78° 66°

Friday

78° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 38% 78° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 39% 78° 63°

Monday

72° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 72° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 80° 70°

