How long has it been since our last stretch of consistently dry weather?

Our forecast for this upcoming week ahead is stunning with mostly dry, sunny conditions through Daylight Saving Time weekend.

We last saw eight consecutive days of no rain in your Greater New Orleans area from February 19, 2021 until February 27, 2021, just after Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras when freezing precipitation was the theme.

Last Friday’s late front made its presence known as far as rain in the area until early Saturday. High pressure is currently responsible for our sunshine outside, but the colder air returns later tonight to early morning.

A warming trend is now shaping up through at least this upcoming Friday, when temperatures will reach 80s. Shower chances will be tough to come by much of this week before returning Sunday or Monday, depending on how the next system times out.

Until then, enjoy this beautiful weather we have in store each and every afternoon as Spring officially approaches.

