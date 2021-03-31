How long has it been since lows reached the 30s in April?

After a cold front sweeps through southeast Louisiana, temperatures will fall quickly. Based off of climatological records, early April lows these past ten years usually remain at or above fifty degrees.

From April 2, 2010 through April 2, 2020, the coldest overnight temperature on April 2nd, itself was fifty degrees in 2019 throughout New Orleans. That same night in Baton Rouge, however, temperatures reached 39 degrees, our same forecast for this year in some parts of WGNO’s viewing area.

On April 1, 2019, Baton Rouge overnight lows reached 38 degrees. The last time overnight lows dropped into the upper 30s across New Orleans during April was in 1994.

Historically, April 1, 1994 and April 2, 1994 were the last two nights it hit 38 degrees in New Orleans during the month of April. Could we see temperatures even colder than they were twenty-six years ago this coming Friday?

Usually, it takes about twenty-four hours for cold air to fully filter in after a cold front moves through. For this reason, tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 40s to 50s south of Lake Ponchartrain.

By Good Friday, though, overnight lows will likely reach the upper 30s north of Lake Ponchartain and 40s south. Certainly an unusual forecast for the start of Easter Weekend across southeast Louisiana.

By each afternoon, conditions will be beautiful and increasingly warm with primarily sunshine and upper 60s or low 70s. Add a coat to your Easter Sunday best if heading out for early services on Sunday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season