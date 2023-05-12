Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Friday! Warm temperatures and muggy air will continue to be the theme for the next several days along the Gulf Coast.

Winds out of the southeast will continue to allow moisture to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico, keeping humidity levels elevated through the weekend and early next week.

Overnight, temperatures will remain warm in the low to mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s again Friday, but the heat index or “feels like temperatures” will be slightly warmer at around 90 degrees during the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday with chances around 40% on Friday.

This will be as a storm cluster moves south over the area. The best chance will be in the western half of the area.

Rain chances are considerably lower over the weekend with mostly sunny skies returning by Sunday.