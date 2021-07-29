Hottest weekend of the year on its way!

Good evening on this hot Thursday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was extreme with dangerous heat and fewer storms today to keep temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within double digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs reached the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Last Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

Friday and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated.

Most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.
Friday, an excessive heat warning is issued from 9AM until 7PM, and Saturday an excessive heat watch is issued from 9AM until 7PM.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 80°

Friday

96° / 82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 96° 82°

Saturday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 92° 80°

Monday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 89° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 89° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
95°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
94°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
87°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
87°

86°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
86°

Interactive Radar

