Good morning and a Happy Monday! This weekend, we saw mostly sunny skies with just High pressure building into the region will control the forecast over the next few days. Expect generally calm conditions with low rain chances at just 10 to 20 percent each afternoon.

Outside of any pop-up afternoon showers, skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s for the first half of the week, before rising to the mid 90s for the second half. At that point, it will feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits.

Humidity will gradually increase over the next several days, which will make it feel much warmer. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will be in the upper 90s by Wednesday. Our next best chance for rain will come over the weekend. Right now, it looks like rain chances are at about 40 to 50 percent both Saturday and Sunday.