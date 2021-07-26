Hottest week of summer ahead!

Good afternoon on this Monday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY.



Today and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief will be tougher to come by, however.



Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.



Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are, however keeping a close eye on one area of low pressure near Florida’s coast for formation potential. Development chances are minimal, and local impacts are not a concern!

