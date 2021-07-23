Hottest day of Summer 2021!

Good evening on this Friday! The forecast for July 23rd across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across our area.

Afternoon highs reached the mid 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. All of this is daytime heating driven!

Into your weekend, that previously unsettled pattern flips with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over!

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there!

