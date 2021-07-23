Hottest day of Summer 2021!

Good evening on this Friday! The forecast for July 23rd across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across our area.

Afternoon highs reached the mid 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. All of this is daytime heating driven!

Into your weekend, that previously unsettled pattern flips with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over!

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there!

Friday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 81°

Saturday

91° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 91° 81°

Sunday

93° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 80°

Monday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 93° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 80°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
88°

90°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
90°

91°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
91°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
90°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

