Hottest day of 2021!

Good evening on this Saturday! The forecast for July 24th across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within double digits after a heat advisory was issued across parts of our area and west all day today.

Afternoon highs reached the 90s, tying a record high set back in 1981 but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tonight to Sunday afternoon, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme.

Farther into your weekend, most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of each afternoon after lunch.

Another Head Advisory is issued Sunday from 10AM-7PM across parts of the WGNO viewing area.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are, however keeping a close eye on one area of low pressure near Florida’s coast for formation potential. Models are all over the place, but our only local impact would be increased rain chances next week, if anything!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 80°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 84° 80°

Sunday

93° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 80°

Monday

95° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 95° 79°

Tuesday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 93° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 91° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 90° 80°

Friday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
81°

81°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
92°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

92°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
93°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

