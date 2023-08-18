Good morning, New Orleans! With the returning heat, the dewpoints have increased, so the humidity is rising. That means it doesn’t feel as hot as the past few weeks, especially in the shade.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again Friday through the weekend with highs once again approaching 100 on Friday. We will likely see afternoon temperatures at or above 100 through Sunday with virtually no rain chance.

Another Heat Advisory is issued from 11AM until 7PM!

In the tropics we will continue to watch a potential area of low pressure early next week moving east to west in the Gulf. Right now this does not look like a threat to our area.