Good Morning, New Orleans! High pressure has stayed in the region following the passage of a weak front overnight Sunday. This will provide mostly clear skies and generally calm conditions for the next couple of days.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low and mid 50s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will mostly see the upper 50s to low 60s.

Through Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will stay low for the next few days as well.

Rain chances begin to rise as we look to the upcoming weekend with a 40 to 50 percent chance each day Friday through Sunday.