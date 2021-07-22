Hot with just a spotty shower this afternoon

It’s already hot out there this morning with temperatures around 90 and heat index values around 100. This means it’s time to start thinking about those summer safety tips again when it comes to protecting yourself from the heat.

High pressure will be building in behind the trough from the past few days. This will serve to limit daytime heating storms to isolated coverage. We are only going to see a handful of these popping the next couple of days. The best chances will be along and just south of I-10 and along I-12.

Look for a hot stretch over the next several days. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 90s with heat index values 100-108.

It looks like a little better rain chance over the weekend but still spotty.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 90° 79°

Friday

92° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 92° 81°

Saturday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 79°

Monday

91° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

1 AM
Clear
7%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
8%
81°

81°

3 AM
Clear
8%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
8%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Clear
8%
80°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
80°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
82°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
88°

