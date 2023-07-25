NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calm conditions are expected for the next few days with a pretty typical summertime pattern.
Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected as temperatures cool from the lower 90s into the upper 70s by sunrise.
Rain chances are forecast to remain low at around 20 percent through the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A slight drop in humidity will make it feel a little more comfortable for the next couple of days.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching a few areas that each have a low chance for development over the next seven days. None of these systems are a threat to the Gulf Coast at this time.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Louisiana ranked second to last in worst US state for child wellbeing
- Hot with humidity gradually increasing next several days
- Marion Council on Aging facility gets new improvements
- Woman accused of kidnapping child, stealing car in Warehouse District
- Check your tickets: Winning numbers drawn for $820M Mega Millions jackpot