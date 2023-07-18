Good Morning, New Orleans! Hopefully you got to look up at that gorgeous moon over the weekend! We saw rain in the afternoon Sunday, and temperatures have only continued warming up considerably.

Our forecast for today will be hot with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions around the area once again, a small chance of heavy downpours, too!

Expect peaks of sunshine with temperatures rising out of the low 90s near 100s Monday afternoon when it’s not storming.

A Heat Advisory is issued for our entire viewing area.

You’re waking up tomorrow to similar weather as 80s and 90s return on both sides of the lake.