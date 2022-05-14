Early morning lows will drop into the low to mid 70s Sunday morning, but a quick warm up will soon follow.

Sunday, we start dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are low at around 30 percent, but we still could see some spotty activity Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the day. Next week looks mostly dry as highs get back into the low 90s.

Don’t forget to get outside Sunday night and check out the total lunar eclipse! The peak time locally will be around 11:11 PM.