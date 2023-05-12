A hot weekend is on the way across the area as high pressure builds in for the next couple of days. Don’t expect much rain so there won’t be much relief from the heat.

Look for upper 80s Saturday afternoon with some inland areas to the north reaching 90. Dewpoints in the low to mid 70s will keep things very muggy.

Sunday will be pretty much a repeat for mom with upper 80s for most of the area. We could see a few showers and storms pop up late in the day, mainly north of I-12. Otherwise rain chances will be very low.

Right now it looks like we get back into a more summertime pattern of afternoon storms to start next week.