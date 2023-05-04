Good Morning, New Orleans! High pressure has stayed in the region following the passage of a front over the weekend. This has kept humidity low and will continue to through Thursday morning. Today, we start to see a warming trend evolve.

Tonight, temperatures will only drop into mid to upper 60s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will mostly see 60s or 70s thanks to more cloud cover.

For this Locals Thursday, expect lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will stay low as well.

Rain chances begin to rise slightly as we get closer to the weekend with a 20 to 40 percent chance each day Friday through Sunday.