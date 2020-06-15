Hot week on the way

The last week of spring is going to feel more like summer

The last week of spring is going to feel more like summer. Temperatures are going to be climbing into the low 90s over the next few days.

Humidity has crept back in to the area a little to start the week. Luckily a reinforcing shot of dry air comes in tonight into Tuesday. Overnight lows should be a little nicer with 60s tomorrow and Wednesday morning outside the New Orleans area.

Rain chances remain relatively low the next few days with just a spotty shower possible late in the day.

Summer starts on Saturday and it definitely feels like it. Use sunscreen over the next few days if you are out and about.

Monday

92° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 92° 76°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 91° 75°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 75°

Thursday

90° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 75°

Friday

90° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 76°

Saturday

90° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 76°

Sunday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 77°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

