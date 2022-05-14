After a mostly sunny start to Saturday, another round of rain and storms may develop late Saturday evening. With any storms that form, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely, along with a chance for some gusty winds.

High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 80s, with some spots on the Northshore hitting the 90 degree mark. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday, we start dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are low (less than 20 percent), but we still could see some spotty activity Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the day. Next week looks mostly dry as highs get back into the low 90s.

Don’t forget to get outside Sunday night and check out the total lunar eclipse! The peak time locally will be around 11:11 PM.