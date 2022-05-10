Highs will top out in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but slightly lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable.

We started out mostly cloudy Tuesday morning, but clear skies are expected this afternoon and overnight.

Overnight, low temperatures on the Southshore will be in the low to mid 70s while the Northshore stays about 10 degrees cooler in the mid 60s.

The humidity returns by Thursday as we enter a weather pattern that would typically be seen in the summer months.

Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday with rain chances at around 30 to 40 percent each day – mainly in the afternoon.