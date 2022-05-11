Another hot day is on tap as high temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Factoring in the humidity, our heat index values or “feels like temperatures” are in the mid 90s.

Expect sunny skies to continue throughout the afternoon with mostly clear conditions overnight.

Heading into Thursday, we’ll start out with a mix of sun and clouds before showers pop up in the afternoon. Rain chances are at about 40 percent in the second half of the day tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday also feature a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon hours. Rain chances both days are at about 50 percent. No one day will be a washout, but some storms may have isolated pockets of heavy rainfall.