NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another heat wave is expected to impact the Gulf Coast over the next several days.

High temperatures on Monday are forecast to top out in the upper 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 11 a.m. Monday before reaching between 108° and 112° in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow. More heat alerts can be anticipated in the coming days as temperatures and humidity increase gradually. High temperatures are expected to reach upper 90s each day this week with heat index values up to 116°.

Rain chances remain low at just around 20 to 30 percent both Monday and Tuesday afternoon to account for isolated storm activity. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset. Rain chances are at 10 percent or less Wednesday through Friday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has issued their last advisory on Bret as the system has now transitioned into an open area of low pressure. The NHC continues to track Tropical Storm Cindy in the Atlantic, but it is expected to dissipate within the next 24 hours.