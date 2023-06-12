The heat will be the big story through the rest of the week. Expect afternoon temperatures to top out in the mid 90s through Friday with some spots even seeing upper 90s. The only thing that would prevent would be a bit more cloud cover at times or an isolated storm.

Right now rain chances look very small through the week. By Wednesday we could start to see a few storms pop up in the mid to late afternoon time frame. The best chance of that will be north of I-12.

Look for upper 90s by the weekend. Overnight lows won’t cool down much with only upper 70s for most nights.