Hot today with spotty rain chances

Another hot one on the way for your Wednesday

Another hot one on the way for your Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s across the area. We are going to see heat index values above 100 and over 105 in some spots.

High pressure continues to be centered over Texas. There are clusters of rain and storms around that high which will continue to stay east of our area for the most part.

However later this evening some of that development could sneak into southern MS. The same will be possible later Thursday and Thursday evening.

Look for higher rain chances Friday which will keep temperatures down through the day.

Wednesday

91° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40%

Thursday

95° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20%

Friday

90° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80%

Saturday

91° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40%

Sunday

90° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60%

Monday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80%

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80%

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
91°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

