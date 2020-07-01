Hot today with spotty rain chances

Another hot one on the way for your Wednesday

Another hot one on the way for your Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s across the area. We are going to see heat index values above 100 and over 105 in some spots.

High pressure continues to be centered over Texas. There are clusters of rain and storms around that high which will continue to stay east of our area for the most part.

However later this evening some of that development could sneak into southern MS. The same will be possible later Thursday and Thursday evening.

Look for higher rain chances Friday which will keep temperatures down through the day.