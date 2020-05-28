Hot today with rain chances back Friday

It will be a hot Thursday across the area

It will be a hot Thursday across the area. Rain chances will be much lower today and with plenty of sun we will see afternoon highs quickly getting into the upper 80s to around 90.

Slightly drier air has worked in around the big low swirling to the north. That means that rain chances will not be as high as they have over the past few days. Expect a storm or two north of I-12 and that would be about it.

Friday will be a different story as a weak front moves in. Expect scattered showers and storms tomorrow.

Remember the sunscreen as we get closer to June!