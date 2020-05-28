Hot today with rain chances back Friday

It will be a hot Thursday across the area

It will be a hot Thursday across the area. Rain chances will be much lower today and with plenty of sun we will see afternoon highs quickly getting into the upper 80s to around 90.

Slightly drier air has worked in around the big low swirling to the north. That means that rain chances will not be as high as they have over the past few days. Expect a storm or two north of I-12 and that would be about it.

Friday will be a different story as a weak front moves in. Expect scattered showers and storms tomorrow.

Remember the sunscreen as we get closer to June!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 90° 74°

Friday

85° / 73°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 85° 73°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 87° 73°

Sunday

89° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 74°

Monday

89° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 89° 76°

Tuesday

88° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 76°

Wednesday

89° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 76°

