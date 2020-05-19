Hot today, isolated strong storm possible

A warm front will set up across the northern half of the area today bringing with it hot temperatures and the risk for one or two storms that could be on the strong to severe side

A warm front will set up across the northern half of the area today bringing with it hot temperatures and the risk for one or two storms that could be on the strong to severe side.

Temperatures on the south shore will approach 90 today south of the warm front. Areas along and north of I-12 will be in the upper 80s. These are the areas with the best chance of seeing a storm this afternoon.

Overall the chance looks very small. The Futurecast indicates just a few showers popping up.

The showers and storms are located right along where the warm front will be. The combination of the daytime heating and the wind changes along the front could lead to an isolated severe storm. Small hail and gusty winds would be the main threat.

Overall the rain coverage will be small today. Look for better rain chances with more clouds on Wednesday.