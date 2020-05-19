Hot today, isolated strong storm possible

Weather

A warm front will set up across the northern half of the area today bringing with it hot temperatures and the risk for one or two storms that could be on the strong to severe side.

Temperatures on the south shore will approach 90 today south of the warm front. Areas along and north of I-12 will be in the upper 80s. These are the areas with the best chance of seeing a storm this afternoon.

Overall the chance looks very small. The Futurecast indicates just a few showers popping up.

The showers and storms are located right along where the warm front will be. The combination of the daytime heating and the wind changes along the front could lead to an isolated severe storm. Small hail and gusty winds would be the main threat.

Overall the rain coverage will be small today. Look for better rain chances with more clouds on Wednesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 72°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 81° 72°

Thursday

89° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 89° 76°

Friday

87° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 76°

Saturday

87° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 75°

Sunday

86° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 86° 75°

Monday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

