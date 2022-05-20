We have a bit more wind around the area today which is helping out the heat a little. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90 and we will see low 90s over the next few hours. Winds are out of the south at around 15. It still looks like we see a change in the pattern tomorrow.

Expect showers and storms to move back in on Saturday. Sunday looks like the wettest day at this point and rain chances will continue into early next week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially Sunday through Sunday night.

Rain will help to keep afternoon temperatures down as we only make it into the mid 80s by Sunday.