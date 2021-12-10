Hot today but changes ahead

Weather

A cold front will bring much drier air into the region by Saturday afternoon after a hot and humid end to the week. There’s the chance we break a record high if topping 81 degrees.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, then the rain chances return on Election Day.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through late Saturday morning, early Saturday afternoon on radar. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 79° 72°

Saturday

79° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 79° 52°

Sunday

64° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 64° 57°

Monday

72° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 72° 65°

Tuesday

75° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 75° 66°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 76° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
73°

75°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

77°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

78°

1 PM
Showers
58%
78°

77°

2 PM
Showers
54%
77°

72°

3 PM
Showers
50%
72°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

