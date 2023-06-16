Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s Friday evening and will once again stay very warm through the night. We still have triple digit heat index values as well. While not technically fulfilling the excessive heat warning criteria, it is still very hot. Please take it easy outdoors and drink plenty of fluids.

Another excessive heat warning has been issued for Saturday with afternoon heat index values once again between 105 and 110, and possibly higher in a few spots.

We will continue the chance for isolated storms over the weekend with the best chances being on the eastern side of the area. In general though rain will not be that widespread. Storms that do develop could produce gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. It looks like both Saturday and Sunday we could see some of the activity from the north slide down into the eastern areas so keep an eye on the radar through the day.

Highs through the weekend will continue in the mid to sometimes upper 90s. Cooler air will be found near any storms. It looks like we will finally break the hot cycle by the middle of next week.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a an unorganized disturbance just off of Africa’s coast with a high development potential. This will likely stay well east of the U.S.