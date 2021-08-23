Coronavirus

Hot this afternoon, rain chance this tonight

Another day of scorching hot temperatures is on the way across the area. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 95-98 range, similar to what we saw on Sunday. Heat index values will be 107-112. Take it easy and make sure you stay hydrated.

Several forecast models indicate an area of showers and storms moving into the area by this evening around sunset from the northeast to the southwest. This will be well after we heat up though through the day.

Still hot on Tuesday with mid to upper 90s and spotty storms. Rain chances look to go up for the second half of the week which should help to keep temperatures a bit cooler through the afternoon time frame.

Monday

95° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 95° 81°

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 90° 79°

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Friday

88° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 80°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 80°

Sunday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 80°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
94°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
89°

88°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
86°

85°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

84°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
86°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
91°

