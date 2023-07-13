NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heat advisory is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana on Thursday as once again we see temperatures back in the 90s. Heat index values Thursday are at or above 108 in many spots which is the criteria for the heat advisory. This trend should continue through the weekend. Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to be outside.

Areas west of New Orleans will see mid to upper 90s through Saturday with heat index values of 109 and higher.

Areas to the east will have a bit better chance of rain through the weekend, especially in southern Mississippi.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one disturbance in the northern Atlantic that has a medium chance for formation. However, this system is expected to remain over open water and poses no threat to land.

Otherwise, the NHC is not expecting any development over the next seven days. Large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic should help keep activity to a minimum.