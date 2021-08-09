Hot temps and watching the tropics

Temperatures are hot Monday morning with upper 80s to low 90s approaching the noon hour. Several spots already have a heat index in the triple digits with some areas close to 110. It will stay hot until we can get enough showers and storms to cool things down a bit.

Rain chances look spotty for the day. Like Sunday we will see showers and storms develop by early to mid afternoon. These will be the typical summer pop up storms and will be very localized. There should be enough by the evening to cool things down a little bit, but overall not until after 4 or 5 PM.

This pattern continues through Wednesday. After that the second half of the week will still see low 90s but more widespread development of afternoon storms.