Hot temps and watching the tropics

Temperatures are hot Monday morning with upper 80s to low 90s approaching the noon hour. Several spots already have a heat index in the triple digits with some areas close to 110. It will stay hot until we can get enough showers and storms to cool things down a bit.

Rain chances look spotty for the day. Like Sunday we will see showers and storms develop by early to mid afternoon. These will be the typical summer pop up storms and will be very localized. There should be enough by the evening to cool things down a little bit, but overall not until after 4 or 5 PM.

This pattern continues through Wednesday. After that the second half of the week will still see low 90s but more widespread development of afternoon storms.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 92° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 81°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
91°

91°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
91°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
86°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
90°

