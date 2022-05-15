We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures once again are in the upper 80s to low 90s, but feeling more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Rain chances are low at around 20 to 30 percent, but we still could see some spotty activity late Sunday afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear by tonight, allowing for good viewing of the total lunar eclipse. The maximum eclipse will take place at 11:11 p.m.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain just before sunrise.

Heading into Monday, expect mostly clear skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. Similar conditions can be expected through the work week, with only minimal rain chances to account for a stray shower or two.